Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,612 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of Equinix worth $120,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Equinix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,192.38.

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Equinix Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of EQIX opened at $1,019.28 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $720.62 and a 52 week high of $1,128.68. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,053.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $995.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.64%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Equinix's payout ratio is 132.90%.

Key Stories Impacting Equinix

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equinix reported second-quarter FFO of $11.78 per share, ahead of the $11.25 consensus estimate, supported by strong demand, record bookings and higher xScale fees. The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and projected 11%–12% revenue growth in 2026, with $5 billion–$6 billion of capital expenditures to expand capacity for artificial-intelligence demand. Equinix Q2 AFFO Beat Estimates

Equinix reported second-quarter FFO of $11.78 per share, ahead of the $11.25 consensus estimate, supported by strong demand, record bookings and higher xScale fees. The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and projected 11%–12% revenue growth in 2026, with $5 billion–$6 billion of capital expenditures to expand capacity for artificial-intelligence demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Truist raised its price target to $1,220 and kept a Buy rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,211 and maintained Overweight. TD Cowen also raised its target to $1,166 and reiterated Buy. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts remain constructive: Truist raised its price target to $1,220 and kept a Buy rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,211 and maintained Overweight. TD Cowen also raised its target to $1,166 and reiterated Buy. Positive Sentiment: Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2%, providing ongoing shareholder income.

Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2%, providing ongoing shareholder income. Neutral Sentiment: The company reportedly plans to issue at least $3 billion of U.S. investment-grade bonds. The financing could support its AI-related expansion, although it would add debt and interest obligations. Equinix Bond Sale Report

The company reportedly plans to issue at least $3 billion of U.S. investment-grade bonds. The financing could support its AI-related expansion, although it would add debt and interest obligations. Negative Sentiment: The main near-term catalyst is a softer third-quarter forecast, which overshadowed the earnings beat and improved full-year and long-term outlook. Investors appear focused on the possibility of slower immediate growth. Equinix Shares Fall on Soft Third-Quarter Forecast

The main near-term catalyst is a softer third-quarter forecast, which overshadowed the earnings beat and improved full-year and long-term outlook. Investors appear focused on the possibility of slower immediate growth. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity—4,245 contracts versus average daily volume of 775—signals increased defensive or bearish positioning, though it does not necessarily represent company-specific fundamentals.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,600,239.52. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the sale, the chairman owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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