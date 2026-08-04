Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742,489 shares of the company's stock after selling 385,369 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.14% of WisdomTree worth $25,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in WisdomTree by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 1,679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,110,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,552.55. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WisdomTree Trading Up 8.2%

WisdomTree stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.17. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. WisdomTree had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WisdomTree's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WT. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.80 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded WisdomTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WisdomTree

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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