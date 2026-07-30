Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,599 shares of the company's stock after selling 446,826 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.73% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $542,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock worth $10,088,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,253,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,438,292,000 after acquiring an additional 187,283 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,176,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,627,669,000 after acquiring an additional 920,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,576,751 shares of the company's stock worth $3,433,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,054,191 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,758,000 after purchasing an additional 155,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profit outlook raised: Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.21, above the roughly $3.99 consensus estimate, on $4.83 billion of revenue that was broadly in line with expectations. Strong close-in bookings, lower costs and contributions from joint ventures supported the beat. Royal Caribbean Group Reports Second Quarter Results Above Expectations and Raises Full Year Guidance

Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.21, above the roughly $3.99 consensus estimate, on $4.83 billion of revenue that was broadly in line with expectations. Strong close-in bookings, lower costs and contributions from joint ventures supported the beat. Positive Sentiment: 2026 EPS guidance is above expectations: The company forecast adjusted full-year EPS of $17.73–$17.87, ahead of the approximately $17.32 analyst consensus, while maintaining expected net yield growth of 1.75%–2.25%. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $6.26–$6.36 was near consensus. Royal Caribbean Forecasts 2026 Adjusted EPS

The company forecast adjusted full-year EPS of $17.73–$17.87, ahead of the approximately $17.32 analyst consensus, while maintaining expected net yield growth of 1.75%–2.25%. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $6.26–$6.36 was near consensus. Positive Sentiment: Demand and capital returns remain supportive: Management cited record booking volumes and pricing, while buybacks totaling roughly $1 billion or more during the first half of 2026 provide additional per-share support. Fleet expansion, private destinations and river cruises are viewed as longer-term growth drivers. Royal Caribbean Growth Drivers Investors Should Watch Through 2028

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE RCL opened at $324.04 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $293.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.730-17.870 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.260-6.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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