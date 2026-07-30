JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM Stock Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM - Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,461 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of JBT Marel worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBTM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JBT Marel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of JBT Marel from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JBT Marel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on JBT Marel in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $165.00 price objective on JBT Marel in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBTM

JBT Marel Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE JBTM opened at $140.62 on Thursday. JBT Marel Corporation has a 1-year low of $113.67 and a 1-year high of $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.05.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. JBT Marel had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.32%.The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. JBT Marel's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JBT Marel Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

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