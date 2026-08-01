John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY Shares Purchased by Access Investment Management LLC

Access Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY - Free Report) by 135.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,520 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 210,580 shares during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons comprises 3.7% of Access Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Access Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of John Wiley & Sons worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 827 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 519.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 1,595.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 2,378.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WLY shares. Zacks Research lowered John Wiley & Sons from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Wiley & Sons currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $52.18 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $447.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 13.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.600-5.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.3575 dividend. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. John Wiley & Sons's payout ratio is presently 33.81%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

See Also

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