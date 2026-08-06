Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Holdings Decreased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,033 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,441 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $217,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA clearance expands J&J’s growth opportunities. The FDA authorized Johnson & Johnson’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, marking the company’s entry into surgical robotics. Investors may view the platform as a long-term medical-device growth driver and a way to diversify beyond pharmaceuticals. Johnson & Johnson Gets FDA Nod for OTTAVA

The FDA authorized Johnson & Johnson’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, marking the company’s entry into surgical robotics. Investors may view the platform as a long-term medical-device growth driver and a way to diversify beyond pharmaceuticals. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to support JNJ’s outlook. Wells Fargo reportedly expects the stock to rise, while other market commentary identifies Johnson & Johnson as an attractive blue-chip and dependable dividend stock. The company’s latest quarter also showed earnings and revenue exceeding estimates, with full-year 2026 earnings guidance maintained at $11.60-$11.75 per share. Wells Fargo Analyst Expects Johnson & Johnson Stock to Rise

Wells Fargo reportedly expects the stock to rise, while other market commentary identifies Johnson & Johnson as an attractive blue-chip and dependable dividend stock. The company’s latest quarter also showed earnings and revenue exceeding estimates, with full-year 2026 earnings guidance maintained at $11.60-$11.75 per share. Positive Sentiment: Dividend appeal is supporting defensive demand. JNJ is being highlighted alongside other Dividend Aristocrats for dependable income. Its large scale, 21.48% net margin, 32.42% return on equity and low-beta profile may appeal to investors seeking stability while broader equity valuations remain elevated. Strong Buy Dividend Aristocrat Stocks

JNJ is being highlighted alongside other Dividend Aristocrats for dependable income. Its large scale, 21.48% net margin, 32.42% return on equity and low-beta profile may appeal to investors seeking stability while broader equity valuations remain elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership transition adds a near-term watchpoint. Innovative Medicine chairman Jennifer Taubert will retire after more than two decades at J&J, with Tom Cavanaugh set to succeed her in September. Taubert helped build the segment into a business generating more than $60 billion in annual revenue, making execution under the new leader important for investors. Johnson & Johnson Leadership Change

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $257.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $169.68 and a one year high of $274.90. The company's fifty day moving average price is $247.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Freedom Capital upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total value of $5,792,778.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,779,963.81. This represents a 50.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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