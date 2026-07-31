Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,555 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $2,446,000. Cornerstone Wealth LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 3,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Argus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total transaction of $5,792,778.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,779,963.81. The trade was a 50.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of JNJ opened at $255.84 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $245.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $274.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and product expansion support long-term growth. J&J received FDA clearance for its surgical robot and is targeting $100 billion in revenue. The company also raised its dividend for the 64th consecutive year, reinforcing its appeal to income-oriented investors. FDA clearance, dividend and revenue article

J&J received FDA clearance for its surgical robot and is targeting $100 billion in revenue. The company also raised its dividend for the 64th consecutive year, reinforcing its appeal to income-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Oncology and immunology efforts gained momentum. J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform, and formed a Sail Biomedicines partnership focused on in-vivo CAR-T therapies. The agreement includes $785 million in initial payments and an option to acquire Sail for $2.58 billion. J&J biotech deals article

J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform, and formed a Sail Biomedicines partnership focused on in-vivo CAR-T therapies. The agreement includes $785 million in initial payments and an option to acquire Sail for $2.58 billion. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Argus Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $11.68 from $11.56. Recent analyst targets remain broadly above the current trading range. Argus Buy rating article

Argus Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $11.68 from $11.56. Recent analyst targets remain broadly above the current trading range. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory progress could expand the pharmaceutical franchise. The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer. The treatment produced a 42% overall response rate in clinical data, but approval and commercial uptake remain uncertain. RYBREVANT FASPRO Priority Review article

The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer. The treatment produced a 42% overall response rate in clinical data, but approval and commercial uptake remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Near-term earnings face pressure from strategic spending. J&J lowered its 2026 profit forecast, citing the Firefly acquisition and Sail collaboration. The upfront cash commitments may weigh on earnings and raise questions about the return on those investments. Reuters profit forecast article

J&J lowered its 2026 profit forecast, citing the Firefly acquisition and Sail collaboration. The upfront cash commitments may weigh on earnings and raise questions about the return on those investments. Negative Sentiment: The proposed talc settlement remains a major financial liability. J&J would commit $5.5 billion to resolve approximately 76,000 ovarian-cancer claims, subject to at least 95% claimant participation. Investors appear to be shifting attention from reduced legal uncertainty to the size and execution risk of the cash obligation. Talc settlement article

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here