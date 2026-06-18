Joho Capital LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Joho Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.2% of Joho Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Joho Capital LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,518,000 after buying an additional 8,731,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.78.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.39 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $350.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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