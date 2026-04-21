Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,459 Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,459 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 684.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $211,871,000 after purchasing an additional 752,411 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,702 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.6%

Analog Devices stock opened at $381.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm's 50-day moving average is $332.94 and its 200-day moving average is $290.60. The company has a market cap of $186.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $385.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 target price on Analog Devices and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 123,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here