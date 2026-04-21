Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,053 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,198 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $553,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,014 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,243,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 80.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,105,164 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $433,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,792 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,720,137 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $6,575,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,874 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $114.00 price target on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average is $90.02. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,593,840. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $608,664 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here