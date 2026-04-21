Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,824 shares of the footwear maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 169,148 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 84,612 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 101,100 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 16,434 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. NIKE's payout ratio is presently 108.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 11,781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the acquisition, the director owned 55,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,337,340.56. This represents a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,266.40. This trade represents a 23.70% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered NIKE from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. China Renaissance lowered their target price on NIKE from $74.60 to $50.30 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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