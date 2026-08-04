Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 291.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 62,753 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.18% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $25,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $121,295.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,318,258.37. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. Zacks Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $366.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $417.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $366.01 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $259.83 and a fifty-two week high of $367.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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