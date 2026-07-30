JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Guardian Partners Inc.'s 7th Largest Position

Guardian Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.4% of Guardian Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guardian Partners Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large capital-return program supports the stock. JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. JPMorgan's Robust Capital Position Fuels Higher Shareholder Returns

JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings expectations moved higher. Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. JPMorgan EPS Estimate Increase

Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Recent gains were interrupted. Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. JPMorgan Snaps Six Straight Sessions of Gains

Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s caution is weighing on sentiment. The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Jamie Dimon Says Market Risks Are Bigger Than Other People Think

The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Negative Sentiment: AI-financing risks are pressuring bank stocks. JPMorgan and other major banks have funded the rapid AI infrastructure buildout, raising concerns about potential credit losses or weaker returns if AI-related valuations and investment plans falter. Worries About AI Drag Bank Stocks Lower

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.3%

JPM opened at $345.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $359.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $925.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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