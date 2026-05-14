JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,650 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,885,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $679,790,000 after buying an additional 1,964,958 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,516,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,615,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,086,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,956. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $300.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $256.00 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $805.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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