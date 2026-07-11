JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,396,496,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,794,785,000 after buying an additional 7,796,814 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,885,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,024,000 after buying an additional 2,081,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $679,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,958 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Autonomous Res cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $345.33.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $336.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $279.10 and a 12 month high of $343.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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