JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,977 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.7% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Bank now owns 28,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,645 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,786,000 after buying an additional 60,095 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Madrid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is pushing deeper into fintech-style banking to attract Gen Z customers, rolling out low-fee Chase accounts and an upgraded app aimed at winning 30 million new-to-banking users. Article Title

JPMorgan is pushing deeper into fintech-style banking to attract Gen Z customers, rolling out low-fee Chase accounts and an upgraded app aimed at winning 30 million new-to-banking users. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also continued to highlight opportunities in global markets, including a more constructive view on Asian tech and KOSPI exposure tied to the AI and memory-cycle boom, reinforcing the firm’s strong research franchise. Article Title

JPMorgan also continued to highlight opportunities in global markets, including a more constructive view on Asian tech and KOSPI exposure tied to the AI and memory-cycle boom, reinforcing the firm’s strong research franchise. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s analysts issued several high-profile calls on other companies, including a new hold on Oklo and a lower price target on McDonald’s, keeping the bank visible in the market but not directly changing JPM’s earnings outlook. Article Title

JPMorgan’s analysts issued several high-profile calls on other companies, including a new hold on Oklo and a lower price target on McDonald’s, keeping the bank visible in the market but not directly changing JPM’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, commentary from JPMorgan strategists warned that inflation, geopolitical fragmentation, and oil-price shocks remain key market risks, which may support a cautious tone toward financial stocks. Article Title

Separately, commentary from JPMorgan strategists warned that inflation, geopolitical fragmentation, and oil-price shocks remain key market risks, which may support a cautious tone toward financial stocks. Negative Sentiment: A JPMorgan-led lender group reduced a credit facility for troubled FS KKR Capital and raised borrowing costs, a reminder that credit stress in private markets could be a headwind for the broader lending environment. Article Title

A JPMorgan-led lender group reduced a credit facility for troubled FS KKR Capital and raised borrowing costs, a reminder that credit stress in private markets could be a headwind for the broader lending environment. Negative Sentiment: Investor speculation about whether Jamie Dimon could eventually step down also hovered over the stock, creating some governance and succession uncertainty for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Article Title

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $299.75 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $256.00 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a market capitalization of $803.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $299.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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