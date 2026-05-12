JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,586 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 24,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Davis Selected Advisers' portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers' holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $184,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.12.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is pushing deeper into fintech-style banking to attract Gen Z customers, rolling out low-fee Chase accounts and an upgraded app aimed at winning 30 million new-to-banking users. Article Title

JPMorgan is pushing deeper into fintech-style banking to attract Gen Z customers, rolling out low-fee Chase accounts and an upgraded app aimed at winning 30 million new-to-banking users. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also continued to highlight opportunities in global markets, including a more constructive view on Asian tech and KOSPI exposure tied to the AI and memory-cycle boom, reinforcing the firm’s strong research franchise. Article Title

JPMorgan also continued to highlight opportunities in global markets, including a more constructive view on Asian tech and KOSPI exposure tied to the AI and memory-cycle boom, reinforcing the firm’s strong research franchise. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s analysts issued several high-profile calls on other companies, including a new hold on Oklo and a lower price target on McDonald’s, keeping the bank visible in the market but not directly changing JPM’s earnings outlook. Article Title

JPMorgan’s analysts issued several high-profile calls on other companies, including a new hold on Oklo and a lower price target on McDonald’s, keeping the bank visible in the market but not directly changing JPM’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, commentary from JPMorgan strategists warned that inflation, geopolitical fragmentation, and oil-price shocks remain key market risks, which may support a cautious tone toward financial stocks. Article Title

Separately, commentary from JPMorgan strategists warned that inflation, geopolitical fragmentation, and oil-price shocks remain key market risks, which may support a cautious tone toward financial stocks. Negative Sentiment: A JPMorgan-led lender group reduced a credit facility for troubled FS KKR Capital and raised borrowing costs, a reminder that credit stress in private markets could be a headwind for the broader lending environment. Article Title

A JPMorgan-led lender group reduced a credit facility for troubled FS KKR Capital and raised borrowing costs, a reminder that credit stress in private markets could be a headwind for the broader lending environment. Negative Sentiment: Investor speculation about whether Jamie Dimon could eventually step down also hovered over the stock, creating some governance and succession uncertainty for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE JPM opened at $299.75 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $256.00 and a one year high of $337.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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