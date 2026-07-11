JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $345.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of JPM opened at $336.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $900.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company's fifty day moving average is $315.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $343.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,547,031.53. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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