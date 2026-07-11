JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,607,397 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 117,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Swedbank AB's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Swedbank AB owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,355,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $345.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.03. 6,296,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,089,124. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $343.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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