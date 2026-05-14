JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Lowered by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $75,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.12.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,173.60. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $300.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $256.00 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is $299.71 and its 200 day moving average is $307.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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