JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Position Raised by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $300.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $299.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $256.00 and a 12-month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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