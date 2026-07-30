JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd's holdings in Corning were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $921,435,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Corning by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,478,959,000 after buying an additional 5,831,873 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Corning by 141.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,011,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $329,035,000 after buying an additional 2,348,125 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Corning by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,562,644 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $399,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,676 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,312,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $124.06 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $271.78. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $185.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 11.20%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Trending Headlines about Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning reported second-quarter revenue of $4.74 billion , up 17% year over year, while core EPS rose 30% to $0.78 , exceeding the $0.76 consensus estimate. Corning Q2 results

Corning reported second-quarter revenue of , up 17% year over year, while core EPS rose 30% to , exceeding the $0.76 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Optical Communications sales increased 32% to $2.07 billion, led by a 65% gain in Enterprise Networks as generative-AI products continued to grow rapidly. Solar sales also climbed 90%, supporting revenue, margins and free cash flow. Corning beats Q2 estimates

Optical Communications sales increased 32% to $2.07 billion, led by a 65% gain in Enterprise Networks as generative-AI products continued to grow rapidly. Solar sales also climbed 90%, supporting revenue, margins and free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted demand from AI data centers and its Springboard plan, which is intended to accelerate sales and profitability. Corning’s fiber products are benefiting from the shift toward higher-bandwidth data-center networks. GLW AI growth plan

Management highlighted demand from AI data centers and its Springboard plan, which is intended to accelerate sales and profitability. Corning’s fiber products are benefiting from the shift toward higher-bandwidth data-center networks. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating but reduced its price target from $240 to $220. JPMorgan lowered its target from $200 to $170 and kept a Neutral rating, indicating analysts still see potential upside but have moderated expectations. Analyst target changes

Citigroup maintained a Buy rating but reduced its price target from $240 to $220. JPMorgan lowered its target from $200 to $170 and kept a Neutral rating, indicating analysts still see potential upside but have moderated expectations. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion was viewed as roughly in line with, rather than above, Wall Street’s $5.0 billion expectation. Although EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.89 exceeded the consensus midpoint, investors wanted a stronger outlook after the stock’s prior AI-driven rally. Corning guidance reaction

Third-quarter revenue guidance of was viewed as roughly in line with, rather than above, Wall Street’s $5.0 billion expectation. Although EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.89 exceeded the consensus midpoint, investors wanted a stronger outlook after the stock’s prior AI-driven rally. Negative Sentiment: The guidance disappointment triggered a broad selloff in optical and AI infrastructure stocks. Analysts and market commentators also cited valuation concerns and a possible rotation away from recent AI winners, making the earnings beat insufficient to support the share price. Corning AI trade and guidance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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