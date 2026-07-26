KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ Stake Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,698,667 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,722,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.36% of KANZHUN worth $76,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KANZHUN by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in KANZHUN by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in KANZHUN by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KANZHUN by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in KANZHUN by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,917 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised KANZHUN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised KANZHUN from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.75.

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KANZHUN Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $15.42 on Friday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.50.

About KANZHUN

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

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