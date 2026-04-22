Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $3.52 Million in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,165 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $511.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $480.50 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $508.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fresh research from Mastercard highlights strong consumer readiness to adopt everyday digital payments across Latin America & the Caribbean — a large growth runway for network volumes and new product adoption. Mastercard Study (BusinessWire)

Fresh research from Mastercard highlights strong consumer readiness to adopt everyday digital payments across Latin America & the Caribbean — a large growth runway for network volumes and new product adoption. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard is embedding a trust layer for AI agent payments (Agent Pay / Verifiable Intent integrations), positioning the network as a central facilitator for emerging AI-driven commerce — a potential competitive moat and new revenue vector. AI Agent Payment Push (Yahoo)

Mastercard is embedding a trust layer for AI agent payments (Agent Pay / Verifiable Intent integrations), positioning the network as a central facilitator for emerging AI-driven commerce — a potential competitive moat and new revenue vector. Positive Sentiment: Analyst views and thematic pieces (Zacks, Motley Fool coverage, MA vs PYPL comparisons) continue to highlight Mastercard’s network strength, high margins and durable growth profile versus fintech peers — supportive for medium-term investor sentiment. MA vs PYPL (Zacks)

Analyst views and thematic pieces (Zacks, Motley Fool coverage, MA vs PYPL comparisons) continue to highlight Mastercard’s network strength, high margins and durable growth profile versus fintech peers — supportive for medium-term investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Industry identity-fraud research (supported by Mastercard) shows some stabilization in losses but rising new-account fraud and AI-enabled scams — a mixed signal: heightened security spending and product demand but also potential credit/fraud costs and consumer trust pressure. Fraud Study (Globe Newswire/Yahoo)

Industry identity-fraud research (supported by Mastercard) shows some stabilization in losses but rising new-account fraud and AI-enabled scams — a mixed signal: heightened security spending and product demand but also potential credit/fraud costs and consumer trust pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussions and earnings previews are spotlighting whether current multiples fully reflect Mastercard’s central role in digital payments; such narratives can drive short-term trading volatility ahead of quarterly results. Valuation/Price Discussion (Yahoo)

Valuation discussions and earnings previews are spotlighting whether current multiples fully reflect Mastercard’s central role in digital payments; such narratives can drive short-term trading volatility ahead of quarterly results. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing legal/regulatory focus on card fees (Visa-Mastercard cases) remains a potential downside risk — adverse rulings or fee limitations could pressure revenue and margins. Card Fee Case (Yahoo)

Ongoing legal/regulatory focus on card fees (Visa-Mastercard cases) remains a potential downside risk — adverse rulings or fee limitations could pressure revenue and margins. Negative Sentiment: Recent short-term share weakness has been noted in market commentary (e.g., Zacks) as MA dipped more than the broader market today — likely reflecting profit-taking, valuation pressure and macro sentiment rather than a single negative company event. Why MA Dipped (Zacks)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $739.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $656.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $659.81.

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Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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