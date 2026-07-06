Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 118.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 22.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,608 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $539.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $464.52 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $476.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,702,934.17. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $653.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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