KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 585.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,148 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 646,696 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of SoFi Technologies worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies
In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,298.88. The trade was a 41.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and sold 218,148 shares worth $4,161,735. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
SOFI stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business's revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Key SoFi Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Retail chatter about a potential short squeeze and growing anticipation for SoFi's April 29 Q1 earnings helped send the stock up in premarket trading, drawing momentum from active retail forums and traders. SoFi Technologies Pops 5% as Short Squeeze Chatter and Earnings Anticipation Heat Up
- Positive Sentiment: SoFi Bank expanded FedNow instant payments capability (via Galileo), which earlier produced a sizable share-price boost by improving member experience and strengthening SoFi's real-time payments positioning for fintech partners. Why SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Is Up 13.9% After Expanding FedNow Instant Payments Capabilities
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and bullish commentaries highlight SoFi's long-term revenue runway and view current levels as a buying opportunity (e.g., Seeking Alpha piece arguing value at ~$17 entry), which can attract value-seeking investors. SoFi Technologies: The Market Is Handing You A $17 Entry On A $4.7 Billion Revenue Machine
- Positive Sentiment: Marketing promotions (e.g., a cash-bonus-style deposit offer) may help member acquisition and deposits, supporting growth in deposits and cross‑sell potential. This New SoFi Offer Turns a $50 Deposit Into a Shot at $1,000
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes and market-wrap pieces report recent outperformance vs. the broader market (small daily gains) — factual context but not a directional catalyst by itself. SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: ARGUS initiated coverage with a HOLD rating — this is a watchful sign that may limit upside from some institutional investors but is not strongly bearish. SoFi Technologies, Inc.: Launching coverage with a HOLD rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and volatility analyses highlight mixed recent performance (month-to-month gains vs. multi-month declines) — useful for investors sizing positions but not an immediate catalyst. Assessing SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Valuation After Recent Share Price Volatility
- Negative Sentiment: Analyses note liquidity constraints and concentrated exposure to personal loans; while digitalization and operating leverage can boost margins, these credit/liquidity risks cloud near‑term outlook and could pressure the stock if funding or delinquencies worsen. Digitalization & Operating Leverage Benefit SOFI Amid Low Liquidity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.85.
View Our Latest Report on SOFI
About SoFi Technologies
(Free Report
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SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.
SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.
Further Reading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report).
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