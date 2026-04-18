KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 585.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,148 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 646,696 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of SoFi Technologies worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,298.88. The trade was a 41.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and sold 218,148 shares worth $4,161,735. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business's revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.85.

View Our Latest Report on SOFI

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report).

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