Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
SoFi Technologies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KBC Group NV dramatically increased its stake in SoFi, boosting holdings by 585.5% in Q4 to 757,148 shares (about $19.8M), as institutional ownership in the stock stands at roughly 38.4%.
  • Notable insider activity: General Counsel Robert Lavet bought 5,000 shares at $21.04, while CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares for about $1.66M; over the last 90 days insiders bought 38,900 shares and sold 218,148 shares (insider ownership ~2.6%).
  • SoFi beat Q4 estimates with $0.13 EPS and $1.01B revenue (up 39.6% y/y), gave Q1 2026 guidance ~ $0.12 and FY2026 ~ $0.60 EPS, and currently holds a consensus Wall Street rating of Hold with an average price target of $24.85 amid mixed analyst views and liquidity/credit risk concerns.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 585.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,148 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 646,696 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of SoFi Technologies worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,298.88. The trade was a 41.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and sold 218,148 shares worth $4,161,735. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business's revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.85.

View Our Latest Report on SOFI

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SoFi Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider SoFi Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoFi Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SoFi Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
10 Stocks With Explosive Growth Potential By 2030
10 Stocks With Explosive Growth Potential By 2030
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Market Keeps Flipping… These Stocks Could Move Next
The Market Keeps Flipping… These Stocks Could Move Next
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Stocks on Sale? Here’s What We’re Buying
Stocks on Sale? Here’s What We’re Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Stock Market Analysis LIVE – High-Momentum Names & Key Catalysts
Stock Market Analysis LIVE – High-Momentum Names & Key Catalysts
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines