KBC Group NV Has $110.88 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

KBC Group NV cut its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,534 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 316,923 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.51% of Twilio worth $110,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 1,564.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 283 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $133.88 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $145.90. The company's 50 day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.Twilio's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,780.91. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $2,096,223.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,418,947.38. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 47,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,068,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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