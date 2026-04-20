KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,704,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,545,899,000 after purchasing an additional 388,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $715,884,000 after buying an additional 68,330 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,770,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $726,895,000 after buying an additional 503,601 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,172,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $307,604,000 after buying an additional 131,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 606,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $159,059,000 after buying an additional 125,398 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $315.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $273.71 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.89 and a 12-month high of $322.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $248.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.62.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-8.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. West Pharmaceutical Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.96%.

West Pharmaceutical Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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