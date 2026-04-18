KBC Group NV Sells 21,928 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,653 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 21,928 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of Manhattan Associates worth $15,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 143,600 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 33.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,421 shares of the software maker's stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 33.0% in the third quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the software maker's stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,820 shares of the software maker's stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 22.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker's stock worth $574,334,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $132.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.72. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $119.06 and a one year high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $270.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.69 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

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