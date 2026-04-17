KBC Group NV Sells 71,501 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,089 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 71,501 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $35,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,060 shares of company stock valued at $23,879,612. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $138.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here