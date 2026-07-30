KBR, Inc. $KBR Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,400 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 288,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of KBR worth $22,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in KBR by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of KBR by 101,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company's stock.

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KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. KBR's payout ratio is 21.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, CFO Shad E. Evans bought 8,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,985. This represents a 23.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thaer Lewis Von acquired 3,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $92,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,715.66. This represents a 40.77% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 29,875 shares of company stock worth $945,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $52.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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