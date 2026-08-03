Keel Point LLC Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,532 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ASML by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $379,368,000 after purchasing an additional 198,505 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ASML by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,633,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,602 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $822,492,000 after purchasing an additional 148,948 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 669,985 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $716,790,000 after purchasing an additional 140,821 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,629.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $640.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,762.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,539.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 44.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.62%.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group sharply raised its ASML earnings forecasts, projecting fiscal 2026 EPS of $44.50 versus $36.94 previously and fiscal 2027 EPS of $61.40 versus $50.60. The estimates exceed or approach the broader consensus and signal improving confidence in demand for ASML’s chipmaking equipment. Erste Group raises ASML earnings estimates

Erste Group sharply raised its ASML earnings forecasts, projecting fiscal 2026 EPS of $44.50 versus $36.94 previously and fiscal 2027 EPS of $61.40 versus $50.60. The estimates exceed or approach the broader consensus and signal improving confidence in demand for ASML’s chipmaking equipment. Positive Sentiment: ASML received multiple Zacks Rank #1 “Strong Buy” designations, reflecting favorable earnings-revision and momentum indicators. ASML receives a Strong Buy rating

ASML received multiple Zacks Rank #1 “Strong Buy” designations, reflecting favorable earnings-revision and momentum indicators. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, suggesting continued institutional interest in the industry that supplies AI infrastructure. Semiconductor ETFs draw investor cash

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, suggesting continued institutional interest in the industry that supplies AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” view, but the stock’s elevated valuation leaves investors sensitive to execution, guidance and changes in AI-related capital spending. ASML analyst consensus rating

Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” view, but the stock’s elevated valuation leaves investors sensitive to execution, guidance and changes in AI-related capital spending. Negative Sentiment: A Chinese competitor unveiled deep-ultraviolet lithography machines, renewing concerns about future competition and export-control pressure. ASML’s EUV technology leadership, substantial backlog and plans to expand advanced DUV capacity by about 30% suggest the near-term threat remains limited, but the development weighs on sentiment. China competition and ASML’s risks

A Chinese competitor unveiled deep-ultraviolet lithography machines, renewing concerns about future competition and export-control pressure. ASML’s EUV technology leadership, substantial backlog and plans to expand advanced DUV capacity by about 30% suggest the near-term threat remains limited, but the development weighs on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: One comparison with Taiwan Semiconductor concluded that TSMC currently offers a stronger valuation, price performance and analyst-sentiment profile, potentially limiting near-term enthusiasm for ASML. ASML versus TSMC comparison

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morningstar cut shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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