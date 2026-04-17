Kelleher Financial Advisors Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Kelleher Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,581 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 15,446 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Kelleher Financial Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kelleher Financial Advisors' holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,465,945. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,186 shares of company stock worth $19,921,739. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $249.70 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.29 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.95 and a 200 day moving average of $224.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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