Kennametal Inc. $KMT Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT - Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,240 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,411 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Kennametal worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kennametal alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kennametal by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carlonda R. Reilly sold 12,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $397,870.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,736.16. This trade represents a 32.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,488 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $197,238.72. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,670.76. The trade was a 54.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,583,326 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Kennametal Stock Performance

KMT stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $43.81.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $592.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.03 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kennametal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kennametal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $47.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMT

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company's product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kennametal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kennametal wasn't on the list.

While Kennametal currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here