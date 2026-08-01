Kensington Asset Management LLC Has $200.47 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Kensington Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,330 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 27,913 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 9.3% of Kensington Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kensington Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco QQQ worth $200,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAP Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $687.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $551.68 and a fifty-two week high of $748.65. The stock's 50-day moving average is $715.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $657.90.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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