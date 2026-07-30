Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 222.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises about 1.4% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $156.80 on Thursday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $649.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher oil prices could support ExxonMobil’s cash flow and profit expectations, particularly ahead of its second-quarter earnings report scheduled for July 31. Analysts and market commentators are looking for stronger results, while the company’s long record of dividend increases and planned $20 billion annual share repurchases remain important shareholder-return advantages. Exxon Mobil Stock Trades Higher Wednesday: What's Driving the Move?

Higher oil prices could support ExxonMobil’s cash flow and profit expectations, particularly ahead of its second-quarter earnings report scheduled for July 31. Analysts and market commentators are looking for stronger results, while the company’s long record of dividend increases and planned $20 billion annual share repurchases remain important shareholder-return advantages. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil agreed to a carbon-capture and storage project with Williams supporting natural-gas processing in Louisiana. The initiative could strengthen Exxon’s lower-carbon services and strategic relationship with a major midstream operator, although the financial impact is likely longer term. ExxonMobil agrees to new CCS project with Williams

ExxonMobil agreed to a carbon-capture and storage project with Williams supporting natural-gas processing in Louisiana. The initiative could strengthen Exxon’s lower-carbon services and strategic relationship with a major midstream operator, although the financial impact is likely longer term. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil is being highlighted as a favored energy holding in President Donald Trump’s disclosures and as a value stock by Zacks. These references may support investor interest, but they do not change the company’s near-term earnings or valuation.

ExxonMobil is being highlighted as a favored energy holding in President Donald Trump’s disclosures and as a value stock by Zacks. These references may support investor interest, but they do not change the company’s near-term earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America downgraded XOM from “buy” to “neutral,” citing limited remaining upside despite raising its price target to $158. The downgrade adds pressure after the stock’s strong year-to-date performance and premium valuation. Exxon Mobil Offers Limited Upside Potential

Bank of America downgraded XOM from “buy” to “neutral,” citing limited remaining upside despite raising its price target to $158. The downgrade adds pressure after the stock’s strong year-to-date performance and premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: A hawkish shift from several Federal Reserve officials weighed on the broader market. Higher-for-longer interest rates could limit appetite for richly valued equities, even as energy companies benefit from stronger commodity prices. Stock Market Today, July 29

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research downgraded ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.45.

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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