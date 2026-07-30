Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $528.11.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.5%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $429.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $700.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.90 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here