Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 18,787 BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,787 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,709 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 203,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,243,490. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $221,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,403.80. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.57.

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BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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