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Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 21,562 Unum Group $UNM

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Unum Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired 21,562 shares of Unum Group valued at approximately $1.575 million, while institutional investors collectively own 86.57% of the company.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.25, compared with the stock’s opening price of $86.13.
  • Unum reported quarterly EPS of $2.16, matching estimates, and revenue of $3.39 billion. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.505 per share, equivalent to a 2.3% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Unum Group.

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 385.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Unum Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. Unum Group has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $93.21.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.26%.The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Unum Group's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unum Group's payout ratio is 47.09%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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