Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,058 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 145.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $389.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.26 and a 12-month high of $398.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $327.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Travelers Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $314.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $329.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $354.26.

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Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,882,706.25. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 14,037 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.24, for a total transaction of $5,168,984.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,139,488.40. This trade represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,667 shares of company stock worth $22,688,329. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Travelers Companies News

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About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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