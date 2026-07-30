Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,671 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 88,604 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up 2.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems' portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $61,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $156.80 on Thursday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $649.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day moving average of $148.32.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher oil prices could support ExxonMobil’s cash flow and profit expectations, particularly ahead of its second-quarter earnings report scheduled for July 31. Analysts and market commentators are looking for stronger results, while the company’s long record of dividend increases and planned $20 billion annual share repurchases remain important shareholder-return advantages. Exxon Mobil Stock Trades Higher Wednesday: What's Driving the Move?

Higher oil prices could support ExxonMobil’s cash flow and profit expectations, particularly ahead of its second-quarter earnings report scheduled for July 31. Analysts and market commentators are looking for stronger results, while the company’s long record of dividend increases and planned $20 billion annual share repurchases remain important shareholder-return advantages. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil agreed to a carbon-capture and storage project with Williams supporting natural-gas processing in Louisiana. The initiative could strengthen Exxon’s lower-carbon services and strategic relationship with a major midstream operator, although the financial impact is likely longer term. ExxonMobil agrees to new CCS project with Williams

ExxonMobil agreed to a carbon-capture and storage project with Williams supporting natural-gas processing in Louisiana. The initiative could strengthen Exxon’s lower-carbon services and strategic relationship with a major midstream operator, although the financial impact is likely longer term. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil is being highlighted as a favored energy holding in President Donald Trump’s disclosures and as a value stock by Zacks. These references may support investor interest, but they do not change the company’s near-term earnings or valuation.

ExxonMobil is being highlighted as a favored energy holding in President Donald Trump’s disclosures and as a value stock by Zacks. These references may support investor interest, but they do not change the company’s near-term earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America downgraded XOM from “buy” to “neutral,” citing limited remaining upside despite raising its price target to $158. The downgrade adds pressure after the stock’s strong year-to-date performance and premium valuation. Exxon Mobil Offers Limited Upside Potential

Bank of America downgraded XOM from “buy” to “neutral,” citing limited remaining upside despite raising its price target to $158. The downgrade adds pressure after the stock’s strong year-to-date performance and premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: A hawkish shift from several Federal Reserve officials weighed on the broader market. Higher-for-longer interest rates could limit appetite for richly valued equities, even as energy companies benefit from stronger commodity prices. Stock Market Today, July 29

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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