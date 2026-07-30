Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 12,798 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,025 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bey Douglas LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $237.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $248.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Waste Management News Summary

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About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Further Reading

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