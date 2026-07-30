Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 25,855 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,271 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC set a $175.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a "reduce" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.40.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE IBM opened at $226.64 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $199.19 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM’s second-quarter results were viewed as better than the headline revenue miss suggested. Earnings per share matched the $2.93 consensus estimate, revenue increased 1.1% year over year, and investors noted encouraging trends in margins, cash generation and the company’s recurring software and consulting businesses. IBM Stock: 3 Reasons Q2 Earnings Weren’t as Bad as Investors Feared

IBM’s second-quarter results were viewed as better than the headline revenue miss suggested. Earnings per share matched the $2.93 consensus estimate, revenue increased 1.1% year over year, and investors noted encouraging trends in margins, cash generation and the company’s recurring software and consulting businesses. Positive Sentiment: A native Resecurity integration with IBM QRadar SIEM expands the platform’s threat-intelligence ecosystem. The development supports IBM’s positioning as a hub for AI-ready cybersecurity data and could benefit demand for automated defenses as AI-enabled attacks increase. Is IBM Quietly Turning QRadar Into the Core of Its AI Security Investment Story?

A native Resecurity integration with IBM QRadar SIEM expands the platform’s threat-intelligence ecosystem. The development supports IBM’s positioning as a hub for AI-ready cybersecurity data and could benefit demand for automated defenses as AI-enabled attacks increase. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s latest data-breach report highlights a growing cybersecurity market: one in four malicious breaches is now AI-enabled, with average costs of about $6 million. Rising breach severity may strengthen the business case for IBM’s security and consulting offerings. IBM Study: One in Four Malicious Breaches are AI-Enabled

IBM’s latest data-breach report highlights a growing cybersecurity market: one in four malicious breaches is now AI-enabled, with average costs of about $6 million. Rising breach severity may strengthen the business case for IBM’s security and consulting offerings. Neutral Sentiment: IBM’s sale of nearly 1,000 blockchain patents to Circle monetizes non-core intellectual property and allows greater focus on AI and quantum computing, although it also underscores the company’s retreat from blockchain-related initiatives. Circle Acquires IBM’s Entire Blockchain Patent Portfolio

IBM’s sale of nearly 1,000 blockchain patents to Circle monetizes non-core intellectual property and allows greater focus on AI and quantum computing, although it also underscores the company’s retreat from blockchain-related initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group reduced their IBM EPS estimates modestly for fiscal 2026 and 2027. The revisions reinforce concerns that slowing growth, particularly in IBM Z, could limit earnings momentum.

Analysts at Erste Group reduced their IBM EPS estimates modestly for fiscal 2026 and 2027. The revisions reinforce concerns that slowing growth, particularly in IBM Z, could limit earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms have announced investigations into potential securities-law violations tied to IBM’s disclosures about new business deals and the IBM Z outlook. These announcements are allegations, not findings, but add headline and litigation risk after the sharp selloff. IBM Securities Fraud Investigation

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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