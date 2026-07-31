Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,589 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 66,504 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts: Sign Up

Kinder Morgan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $1.52 from $1.44, moving closer to the broader consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm also increased its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, indicating improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s pipeline and energy infrastructure earnings.

US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to from $1.44, moving closer to the broader consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm also increased its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, indicating improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s pipeline and energy infrastructure earnings. Positive Sentiment: The firm lifted its FY2028 EPS forecast to $1.50 from $1.45, providing a modestly more constructive long-term outlook. Kinder Morgan’s latest reported quarter also exceeded expectations, with $0.37 in EPS versus the $0.31 consensus and revenue of $4.48 billion versus $4.22 billion.

The firm lifted its FY2028 EPS forecast to from $1.45, providing a modestly more constructive long-term outlook. Kinder Morgan’s latest reported quarter also exceeded expectations, with $0.37 in EPS versus the $0.31 consensus and revenue of $4.48 billion versus $4.22 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains somewhat bullish on KMI, but the stock has narrowly lagged the broader market over the past year. The latest estimate changes are relatively small, and US Capital Advisors’ FY2026 forecast is still below the $1.54 consensus. Kinder Morgan Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Wall Street remains somewhat bullish on KMI, but the stock has narrowly lagged the broader market over the past year. The latest estimate changes are relatively small, and US Capital Advisors’ FY2026 forecast is still below the $1.54 consensus. Negative Sentiment: A Kinder Morgan executive disposed of 5,695 shares worth approximately $184,000. Most of the shares—4,145—were withheld for taxes, while 1,550 were sold under a pre-established 10b5-1 trading plan, making the transaction less concerning than an entirely discretionary sale but still a potential near-term sentiment headwind. Kinder Morgan Executive Share Sale

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689 over the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of KMI opened at $31.64 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Kinder Morgan's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinder Morgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinder Morgan wasn't on the list.

While Kinder Morgan currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here