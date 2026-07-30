Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,421 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 76,947 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems' portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Procter & Gamble to a "hold" rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.75.

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Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:PG opened at $146.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company's fifty day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.94. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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