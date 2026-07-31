Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM - Free Report) by 110.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,767 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 19,267 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 166 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company's stock.

Yum! Brands News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Yum! Brands this week:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Christopher Lee Turner sold 270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $39,997.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,522,735.48. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 1,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $279,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,497 shares in the company, valued at $531,544. This trade represents a 34.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 11,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 3.4%

Yum! Brands stock opened at $157.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.98 and a 200-day moving average of $156.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.33 and a 52-week high of $170.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands's payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Yum! Brands from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc NYSE: YUM is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company's principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company's operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

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