Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $6.20 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,017 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $115.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:UPS opened at $104.58 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.70. The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $22.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. United Parcel Service's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is 121.93%.

Trending Headlines about United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. UPS reported revenue of approximately $22.8 billion, up 7.6% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.76 versus the $1.65–$1.66 consensus. Growth in pricing, premium services and network efficiency helped offset lower package volumes. UPS beats earnings expectations, raises full-year guidance

UPS reported revenue of approximately $22.8 billion, up 7.6% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.76 versus the $1.65–$1.66 consensus. Growth in pricing, premium services and network efficiency helped offset lower package volumes. Positive Sentiment: UPS raised its full-year outlook. The company now expects 2026 revenue of about $91.2 billion and EPS of $7.22, above consensus estimates of roughly $90.0 billion and $7.12. Management said the planned reduction of lower-margin Amazon shipments is complete, creating a foundation for second-half margin expansion. UPS Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Network Reset and Higher Outlook

The company now expects 2026 revenue of about $91.2 billion and EPS of $7.22, above consensus estimates of roughly $90.0 billion and $7.12. Management said the planned reduction of lower-margin Amazon shipments is complete, creating a foundation for second-half margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts increased their targets. UBS raised its target to $124 and Stifel to $115, both maintaining buy ratings. Oppenheimer lifted its target to $117 with an outperform rating, while BMO and Susquehanna also raised targets. Stephens reduced its target to $130 but retained an overweight rating.

UBS raised its target to $124 and Stifel to $115, both maintaining buy ratings. Oppenheimer lifted its target to $117 with an outperform rating, while BMO and Susquehanna also raised targets. Stephens reduced its target to $130 but retained an overweight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation may appeal to long-term investors. Commentary highlights that UPS has recovered over the past year but remains well below its three-year-ago level, with some valuation measures suggesting the market may be underpricing its cash-flow and earnings potential. Is United Parcel Service Stock A Bargain Before Earnings?

Commentary highlights that UPS has recovered over the past year but remains well below its three-year-ago level, with some valuation measures suggesting the market may be underpricing its cash-flow and earnings potential. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains the key investor concern. GAAP EPS was only $0.71, versus $1.76 adjusted, after $891 million in after-tax transformation charges. Consolidated operating profit also fell sharply, while international operating profit and near-term domestic expectations weakened. Investors remain skeptical that higher-margin growth can fully offset the loss of Amazon volume.

GAAP EPS was only $0.71, versus $1.76 adjusted, after $891 million in after-tax transformation charges. Consolidated operating profit also fell sharply, while international operating profit and near-term domestic expectations weakened. Investors remain skeptical that higher-margin growth can fully offset the loss of Amazon volume. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is increasing. Retailers are diversifying away from the traditional UPS-FedEx-USPS delivery network as customers demand faster and often free shipping, potentially pressuring UPS volumes, pricing and margins. Carrier diversification unravels the last-mile delivery duopoly

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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