Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $7.84 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,783 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 52,723 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen L. Philipson sold 36,906 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $2,328,030.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,729,044.52. The trade was a 32.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.49%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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