Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,680 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices’ latest reported quarter showed strong operating momentum: earnings and revenue exceeded analyst expectations, with revenue rising 37.2% year over year. Management also issued third-quarter EPS guidance of $3.15–$3.45, supporting the company’s growth outlook.

Analog Devices’ latest reported quarter showed strong operating momentum: earnings and revenue exceeded analyst expectations, with revenue rising 37.2% year over year. Management also issued third-quarter EPS guidance of $3.15–$3.45, supporting the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Strong results from semiconductor peers, including NXP Semiconductors, F5 and Amkor Technology, point to healthy automotive, industrial, data-center and advanced-packaging demand. This provides a generally supportive sector backdrop for ADI, although the companies have different end-market exposures. NXP Semiconductors Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Strong results from semiconductor peers, including NXP Semiconductors, F5 and Amkor Technology, point to healthy automotive, industrial, data-center and advanced-packaging demand. This provides a generally supportive sector backdrop for ADI, although the companies have different end-market exposures. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had already weakened in the prior session while the broader market advanced, indicating investor caution before the cybersecurity update. Analog Devices Stock Dips While Market Gains

The stock had already weakened in the prior session while the broader market advanced, indicating investor caution before the cybersecurity update. Negative Sentiment: Analog Devices said it detected unauthorized access to certain company systems on June 23, 2026. The company is evaluating the incident and its potential impact; uncertainty around data exposure, operational disruption, remediation costs or disclosure obligations is likely pressuring the stock. Analog Devices Evaluates New Cybersecurity Issue and Impact

Analog Devices said it detected unauthorized access to certain company systems on June 23, 2026. The company is evaluating the incident and its potential impact; uncertainty around data exposure, operational disruption, remediation costs or disclosure obligations is likely pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: After a 141.5% five-year total return, valuation concerns are becoming more important. With a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 50, investors may be less willing to tolerate new execution or cybersecurity risks. Is Analog Devices Trading At A Premium After Its 141% Run?

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $353.37 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $445.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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