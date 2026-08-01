Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $818,000 Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 44,646 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,870,919 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $169,019,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,338,304 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 835,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Wealth LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,559,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 232.45% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key O'Reilly Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: O'Reilly reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $4.89 billion, ahead of analysts’ $4.86 billion estimate. Earnings were $0.86 per share, matching the broader consensus and exceeding the $0.85 estimate cited by Zacks, while year-over-year EPS increased from $0.78. O'Reilly Automotive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

O'Reilly reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $4.89 billion, ahead of analysts’ $4.86 billion estimate. Earnings were $0.86 per share, matching the broader consensus and exceeding the $0.85 estimate cited by Zacks, while year-over-year EPS increased from $0.78. Positive Sentiment: Strong comparable-store sales and growth among professional customers supported the quarter and helped lift O'Reilly’s 2026 outlook, signaling continued demand for automotive parts and services. O'Reilly Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Comparable and Pro Sales

Strong comparable-store sales and growth among professional customers supported the quarter and helped lift O'Reilly’s 2026 outlook, signaling continued demand for automotive parts and services. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting accelerated share repurchases may support earnings per share and return capital to shareholders, particularly with the stock trading below its one-year high. O'Reilly Is Ramping Up Repurchases

Coverage highlighting accelerated share repurchases may support earnings per share and return capital to shareholders, particularly with the stock trading below its one-year high. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen retained a “buy” rating with a $110 price target, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Morgan Stanley likewise maintained an “overweight” rating with a $108 target.

TD Cowen retained a “buy” rating with a $110 price target, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Morgan Stanley likewise maintained an “overweight” rating with a $108 target. Neutral Sentiment: Despite constructive ratings, both firms reduced their targets—TD Cowen from $117 and Morgan Stanley from $112—suggesting analysts remain positive but have moderated their valuation or growth assumptions.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here